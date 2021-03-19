photo
Trump’s Mar-a-Lago partially closed because of COVID outbreak, reports say

Jill Colvin, Terry Spencer, Associated Press

PALM BEACH, Fla. – Former President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach club has been partially closed because of a COVID outbreak.

That’s according to several people familiar with the situation, including a club member who received a phone call about the closure Friday.

A receptionist at the Mar-a-Lago club confirmed the news, saying it was closed until further notice, but declined to comment further.

A person familiar with club operations said that, out of an abundance of caution, the club had partially closed a section “for a short period of time” and quarantined some of its workers.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the situation by name.

