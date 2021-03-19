Woman found shot, killed on second floor of Miami Gardens office complex

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police have not yet identified a female victim of a shooting around 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Clear View Business Center.

Sky10 was over the scene where Miami Gardens police officers and detectives were checking out the area where a woman’s body was lying in a hallway on the second floor, now covered by a yellow tarp.

Miami Dade Fire Rescue was temporarily on the scene, but did not make any emergency transports.

Police blocked off north and southbound traffic on 17325 Northwest 27th Avenue near the intersection of Northwest 173rd Terrace as more people arrived outside the business complex, visibly emotional and grieving. Meanwhile, officers questioned witnesses.

The Clear View Business Center has a beauty parlor, law office, tax preparation service, chiropractic office and other businesses.