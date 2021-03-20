Elected officials, Broward County residents come out for vigil honoring victims of Atlanta spa shootings

DAVIE, Fla. – A South Florida sign of solidarity for the victims of the massage parlor shootings in the Atlanta area took place Saturday.

A vigil was held to honor the victims in Davie.

“We want to prevent that from ever happening here in Florida,” said Hallandale Beach Commissioner Sabrina Javellana. “Hate crimes are rising across the country.”

Leaders and clergy from cities and denominations from across Broward County gathered at Gandhi Park in Davie to say violence against Asian Americans will not stand in South Florida.

Saturday’s event was sparked by Tuesday’s shootings in the Atlanta, Georgia area, where eithg people were killed, six of them of Asian descent.

Many on Saturday referred to the attack as a hate crime targeting Asian women.

“We have to take a stand,” said Broward County Mayor Steve Geller. “We have to come out and say hate is not acceptable, particularly when it’s based on ethnic issues.”

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz took the podium to say there is strength in our unity.

“We’re here today not just because of the unacceptable tragedy that happened in Atlanta, but since the onset of this pandemic, anti-Asian hatred and attacks have been on a massive uptick,” she said.

Manju Kalidindi, a Broward County resident of South Asian descent, decided to come out In solidarity with victims of hate crimes and their families.

“I think when we come together as a community, the power of community will speak volumes,” said Kalidindi. “Hopefully sending out a message that we’re all in it together.”