MIAMI – Police are investigating a shooting early Friday evening in downtown Miami that left one person hospitalized.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Southwest 2nd Avenue and Southwest 2nd Street around 7:15 p.m.

Officers responding to the scene found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. City of Miami Fire Rescue personnel transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

The investigation into the shooting continues.