Residents happy, visitors understanding about Miami Beach road closures amid Spring Break chaos

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Several roads leading to South Beach have been closed in an attempt to stop the uptick in crime and misbehavior during Spring Break.

Miami Beach City Manager Raul Aguila made the big closure announcement Saturday afternoon.

It affects eastbound traffic for the next three nights, Saturday through Monday, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

There are special exceptions for Miami Beach residents, hotel guests and people going to work.

“In an effort to abate the crowds coming into the city, we are shutting down the MacArthur causeway, the Venetian causeway, and the Julia Tuttle causeway,” Aguila said.

To sum it up, after 9 p.m. you can leave Miami Beach for the night, but you can’t come back; not easily at least.

“This is not an easy decision to make,” Aguila said.

Visitors told Local 10 News’ Saira Anwer that after witnessing the weekend mayhem and debauchery, they understand why this decision was made, but it still puts a damper on their trip.

Ad

On the other hand, Miami Beach residents said they’re happy about the causeway closures

“You want peace and quiet, you’re spending a lot of money to live in a certain area and you don’t want people just speeding up and down the street,” said Miami Beach resident Tom Bronco. “I think it’s a great idea.”

RELATED LINK

Miami Beach officials announce 8 p.m. curfew, causeway closures to control spring break crowd

Pepper balls used on Spring Break partygoers along South Beach after new curfew passes with little response