Several cars broken into at Lauderdale Lakes apartment complex

Several cars were broken into in the parking lot of a Lauderdale Lakes apartment complex.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Deputies in Broward County are investigating several car break-ins that took place inside an apartment complex.

According to authorities, several vehicles were broken into in the parking lot of the Woodsdale Oaks Apartments in Lauderdale Lakes.

The crimes occurred sometime between 11:30 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday, deputies said.

Investigators said the subjects are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.