2 teens rescued off Black Point Marina after motor on inflatable raft loses power

Two teens taken back to Black Point Marina after raft loses power.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two teenagers were rescued Sunday evening after authorities were notified that the electric motor on their inflatable raft lost power, sending them adrift.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials, authorities were notified around 7:45 p.m. Sunday that the teens were fishing off their raft and had notified relatives that the motor had lost power and they were in trouble.

Teens hug their relatives after they were rescued off Black Point Marina. (Miami-Dade Fire Rescue)

First responders searched for the boaters off Black Point Marina by air and sea and they were located after about an hour.

Officials said the teens were texting their relatives, which allowed them to retrieve GPS coordinates.

The teens were eventually rescued and taken back to the marina.

Officials said they were cold but OK.