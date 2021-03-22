9-year-old Minn. boy on vacation in Miami Beach hospitalized after shark bite, mother says

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A 9-year-old boy on vacation in Miami Beach from Minnesota was bitten by a shark Sunday, his mother tells Local 10 News.

She said she was in the water with her son for only a few minutes Sunday morning when he told her that he needed a bandage because he was bleeding. That’s when she said she realized he had been bitten by a shark.

He is currently at Jackson Memorial Hospital where he is being monitored by doctors and is expected to be there for a few days. His mother said he may have to undergo skin graft surgery due to his injuries.

