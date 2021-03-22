Broward doctor gets 10 years for dealing crystal meth

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale man who used to work as an emergency room physician has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for dealing crystal methamphetamine.

A federal district judge in Miami sentenced Carlton Cash, 49, who holds an active Florida medical license, the Department of Justice announced.

Cash was convicted of selling more than 150 grams of crystal meth in Broward County over eight months beginning in 2019. Prosecutors say he stopped working as an ER doctor in 2014 when he was declared disabled after suffering injuries in a car accident 10 years earlier.

Investigators say Cash was receiving $15,000 each month in disability and bought about $100,000 worth of drugs that he sold.

He also held medical licenses in Alabama, Tennessee, Arkansas, New York, Michigan, and Mississippi, according to public records

Cash pleaded guilty in December to five counts of possession with the intent to distribute crystal methamphetamine.

The DEA and Margate Police Department investigated the case, with assistance from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, federal officials said.