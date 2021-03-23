Aventura grandmother who hadn’t seen grandchildren in months bumps into them while getting the COVID vaccine

AVENTURA, Fla. – After a year of being cooped up inside of her home due to the pandemic, with absolutely no contact with her beloved family or friends, an Aventura grandmother was finally able to see her family.

“They live 6 miles away,” she says. “I was there four days a week and all of a sudden I can’t be with them,” says Darrel “Dee” Price.

What made the months of no contact even worse — her daughter-in-law was pregnant.

“And I knew that the baby would be born at any time,” she says.

For weeks, she relentlessly tried to get an appointment to get vaccinated for COVID-19 with no luck.

“I was constantly doing different websites, phone calls, and unfortunately they would say, ‘We’ll call you when we have an appointment,’” says Price.

However, on Feb. 12, she was finally able to get the first dose of the vaccine. And while in line, something incredible happened.

“But it just so happens, while waiting in line to get my shot, she was in the hospital having the baby,” she explains.

Finally, a few weeks later after Price received her second dose of the vaccine, she was able to hold her new granddaughter and hug her grandson.

“Just as I got through the immune period, she was five weeks old,” she says, “and it was so beautiful to hold her.”

“My goal was, ‘I want to be with my grandchildren again,’” she explains. “I babysat my grandson since he was three months old, and I couldn’t be with him last year.”

With the vaccine, Price says she’ll slowly re-enter her pre-COVID routine. However, her priority will continue to be to spend plenty of quality time with her family in Aventura.