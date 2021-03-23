Man shot while driving Mustang in Lauderhill, witness says

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police and deputies from the Broward Sheriff’s Office gathered at the scene of a crash Tuesday morning that a witness says was the result of a shooting.

The incident was unfolding in the area of Northwest 31st Avenue and West Sunrise Boulevard.

A man who was driving a white van in the area told Local 10 News reporter Trent Kelly that he was heading to work when a green Mustang came down the road the wrong way and crashed into his van.

He said the driver appeared to have been shot in the chest and he believes the shooting was the result of a robbery.

The man said the driver of the Mustang was placed into an ambulance and taken to a hospital.

Authorities did not immediately release any details about a possible shooting, however what appeared to be a bullet hole could be seen in the windshield of the Mustang.

