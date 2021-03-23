National Puppy Day: 4-month-old Chihuahua named Roo, born without front legs, looking for donations and forever home

Roo the puppy was born without front legs.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Tuesday is National Puppy Day.

A great way to celebrate would be help a local pup that was born without his front legs.

The 4-month-old Chihuahua named Roo was found lost in a South Florida park.

He’s being cared for by Miami-Dade Animal Services, which has provided him with physical therapy to strengthen his hind legs and a 3-D printed cart to help him get around.

But because Roo is still growing, he’ll likely need another two carts as he gets bigger.

Animal services wants to make sure the little guy is all set before he finds his forever family.

In total, $6000 is needed to cover the cost of his prosthetics and physical therapy.

To donate, visit the Miami-Dade Animal Services donation page and be sure to mention Roo’s name. The donation page can be found by clicking here.