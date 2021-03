FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A cat is sitting on a light fixture on the 17th Street Causeway bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway caused a bit of a commotion Wednesday afternoon, but it safely made its way off right as a rescue crew approached.

The cat then crossed traffic and made itself comfortable on the other side of the bridge.

The Sky 10 chopper was over the scene as rescuers tried to safely get the cat down.

It did lead to some traffic delays in South Florida.