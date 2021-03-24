Woman missing for several weeks found naked in Delray Beach storm drain

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – A South Florida woman is recovering in the hospital after she was found naked and stuck in a storm drain.

That woman was reported missing nearly three weeks ago from a different county.

“This was by far one of the most bizarre incidents that our officers have responded to,” said Delray Beach Police Department Public Information Officer Ted White.

Images show Delray Beach police and fire fighters surrounding a storm drain near the intersection of Atlantic Blvd. and Southwest 11th Avenue early Tuesday after someone heard what sounded like a woman’s voice down below.

“A passerby heard something coming from the storm drain,” said Dani Moschella with Delray Beach Fire Rescue. “She heard a woman yelling.”

When first responders arrived, they discovered a woman trapped eight feet below the roadway.

“They did in fact, to their surprise, find a woman stuck in that storm drain,” said Moschella.

Delray Beach Fire’s Special Operations Team was able to remove the storm grate, lower down a ladder and hoist the woman up.

“She was unable to stand up,” Moschella said. “She didn’t have any clothes on. She was very dirty. She had some superficial wounds. Her knees were all scraped up.”

Authorities aren’t sure how the woman got into the storm drian or how long she was down there.

“It appears she may have been in that storm drain for at least a couple of days, perhaps longer,” White said.

The woman was taken to Delray Medical Center to be treated for her injuries and to check on her health.

While police said there are still many unanswered questions, they are just fortunate a woman found in an area, no place any human should be, was found alive.

“To think of a person down there for any amount of time, it is terrifying,” Moschella said.

Delray Beach police believe the woman may have disappeared March 3.

That’s when she was reported missing.

They are currently working on confirming that information with investigators.