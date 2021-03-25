4 injured in off-road vehicle accident in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Four people were injured Thursday in an accident involving an off-road vehicle in southwest Miami-Dade.

The incident occurred in the area of Southwest 368th Street and 212th Avenue.

Sky 10 was above the scene shortly before 12:30 p.m. as the vehicle was overturned on its side as first responders tended to the victims.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed that a child was airlifted to a trauma center, while three other people were transported to a local hospital.

No other details were immediately released.