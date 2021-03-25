Tacos via text? There’s a new way to place your order

Soon placing a fast food order will be, well, faster.

KFC, Taco Bell, Habit Burger and Pizza Hut will soon allow customers to place their fast food orders via text.

YUM Brands Inc., the parent company of the national fast food chains, is in the process of acquiring an Israeli company that would facilitate fast food orders via text.

There are even plans in the works for customers to be able to place orders through their social media messaging accounts like Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp.

Tiktuk Technologies Ltd. was founded in 2016 to facilitate fast food orders via text.

YUM Brands Inc. has said orders placed via text, would only take about a minute to be filled.