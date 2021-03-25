Teachers union, Uber partner to offer free rides to vaccination sites for Miami-Dade school employees

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – United Teachers of Dade and Uber have partnered to offer free rides to Miami-Dade County Public School teachers and support school staff who wish to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a news release, the partnership “is part of Uber’s 10 Million Free Rides campaign to ensure people can have access to easier and more convenient transportation methods to help them get vaccinated.”

UTD has secured 1,000 two-way free rides for UTD members who are interested in getting the vaccine.

Teachers and support staff in need of a ride to a vaccination site can call UTD Member Services at 305-854-0220. They will be given a promo code along with instructions about how to obtain their free ride.

The promo codes will be valid through Sept. 30.