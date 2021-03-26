Police search for missing college athlete in South Florida

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police are asking the public’s help to find a missing student-athlete from St. Thomas University.

Ralph Stewart, a 19-year-old member of the school’s track and field team, hasn’t been seen since Thursday. His mother says he disappeared after attending a game last night at the university.

He was wearing a burgundy St. Thomas University shirt, gym shorts and gray Nike sandals. Police say he is 6-foot-1, 165 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Stewart’s mother says his ATM card was reportedly used in Hallandale Beach hours ago.

If you have seen Stewart or know where he might be, call Miami Gardens Police.