Broward Sheriff’s Office sergeant dies after battle with COVID-19

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Broward County Sheriff’s sergeant has died as a result of the novel coronavirus.
BSO tweeted Saturday that Sgt. Shane Owens had passed away after a battle with COVID-19.
He was 48 years old.
Sgt. Owens served the Broward Sheriff’s Office Department of Detention for nearly 30 years, according to BSO.
