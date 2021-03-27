photo
Broward Sheriff’s Office sergeant dies after battle with COVID-19

BSO Sgt. Shane Owens died after a battle with COVID-19. (BSO)

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Broward County Sheriff’s sergeant has died as a result of the novel coronavirus.

BSO tweeted Saturday that Sgt. Shane Owens had passed away after a battle with COVID-19.

He was 48 years old.

Sgt. Owens served the Broward Sheriff’s Office Department of Detention for nearly 30 years, according to BSO.

