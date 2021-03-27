Got a gun you want to get rid of? No questions asked and get a $100 gift card

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Want to safely dispose of a gun and get some money for it, too? Turn it in Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. at the Bravo Supermarket parking lot, no questions asked.

Anyone surrendering a handgun can get a $100 gift card and up to a $150 gift card for each assault rifle or shotgun turned in.

All guns brought in must be unloaded and placed in the trunk of a vehicle. There is no limit to the number of guns dropped off and no identification is necessary.

The Miramar Police Department is partnering with the Gun Buyback Program and Guns for Funds starting Saturday at 10 a.m. and running through 2 p.m. at the Bravo Supermarket Parking Lot, 6819 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar.

If you miss Saturday’s event, there are two more scheduled for Saturday, April 10, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Calvary Fellowship Church, 2951 S.W. 186th Ave., Miramar, and Saturday, April 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Church, 2000 South State Road 7, Miramar.

Call (954) 602-4000 or visit www.MiramarPD.org/gunsforfunds for information.