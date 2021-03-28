Fort Lauderdale sewer main failure causes discharge into Intracoastal Waterway, advisory in effect

This file photo shows repair crews fixing a sewer main break in Fort Lauderdale in October 2019.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – An 18-inch sewer force main failure caused a discharge into an area of the Intracoastal Waterway Sunday causing the city of Fort Lauderdale to issue a precautionary advisory for water-related recreational activities. The failure happened in the area of 888 Intracoastal Drive and the advisory is for a section of the Intracoastal Waterway and Canal Lagoon.

City crews are on the scene for an emergency repair to the 18-inch force main.

Swimming, fishing, jet skiing, paddle boarding, kayaking, canoeing, or any water-related activities should be avoided within the advisory area.

According to the city, water sampling in the affected area will take place daily and the advisory for water-related recreational activities will remain in effect until satisfactory test results are received.

Anyone with questions can contact the 24-hour customer service center at (954) 828-8000.