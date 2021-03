MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An investigation is underway after a shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to police, a man was shot and struck by a vehicle after falling into the road.

It happened in the area of Northwest 7th Avenue and Northwest 112th Street.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.