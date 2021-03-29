At least 1 injured in northwest Miami-Dade crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A car was split in half Monday morning during a crash in northwest Miami-Dade.

One woman who lives in the area told Local 10 News reporter Parker Branton that she head a “big boom” and then saw half of the car when she opened her front door.

Sky 10 was above the area of Northwest 82nd Street near Fifth Avenue shortly before 6:30 a.m. as one half of the car was laying against a pole, while the other was down the street and facing the opposite direction.

Miami-Dade police put markers on the ground to try and map out what the car collided with and what path it took before coming to a destructive end.

We are told at least one person was pulled from the car and taken to the hospital.

“I’m astonished,” the nearby resident said.

No other details were immediately released by authorities.