photo
77º

Local News

Man shoots at park rangers, still at large at Everglades National Park, Local 10 News learns

Visitors and residents should shelter in place in the Flamingo area, according to officials

Michelle Solomon
, Podcast Producer/Reporter

Tags: 
Homestead
,
Miami-Dade County

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Reports from authorities at Everglades National Park is that there is an active shooter incident. Currently, the main park road at State Road 9336, is closed.

Local 10 News has learned that a man at the park was stopped by law enforcement and then began shooting at park rangers. The suspect is a 33-year-old white male with long hair, authorities said.

It is unclear why law enforcement wanted to detain the man. He remains at large and officials said they are searching for the suspect, who is considered armed and dangerous.

According to officials at the park, federal state and local law enforcement agencies are investigating the incident.

Officials advise that visitors and residents in the Flamingo area should shelter in place.

(This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 10 and Local10.com for updates.)

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: