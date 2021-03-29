Man shoots at park rangers, still at large at Everglades National Park, Local 10 News learns

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Reports from authorities at Everglades National Park is that there is an active shooter incident. Currently, the main park road at State Road 9336, is closed.

Local 10 News has learned that a man at the park was stopped by law enforcement and then began shooting at park rangers. The suspect is a 33-year-old white male with long hair, authorities said.

It is unclear why law enforcement wanted to detain the man. He remains at large and officials said they are searching for the suspect, who is considered armed and dangerous.

Active shooter incident happening at Everglades NP. Main park road (SR 9336) closed for public safety. Visitors/residents in Flamingo should shelter in place. Suspect is a 33 y.o. white male. Federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies are coordinating the response. — Everglades National Park (@EvergladesNPS) March 29, 2021

According to officials at the park, federal state and local law enforcement agencies are investigating the incident.

Officials advise that visitors and residents in the Flamingo area should shelter in place.

(This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 10 and Local10.com for updates.)