St. Thomas University student-athlete returns home days after being reported missing

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A 19-year-old student-athlete from St. Thomas University has returned home days after he was reported missing, his mother confirmed to Local 10 News on Monday.

Sarena Stewart said her son, Ralph Stewart, who is a member of the university’s track and field team, was unharmed.

“I would like to thank everyone for the overwhelming support and prayers,” Sarena Stewart said in an email. “I ask that you give us time as a family to deal with this situation. Thank you for your love and support!”

Ralph Stewart was reported missing to the Miami Gardens Police Department on Friday after he failed to return home following a game Thursday night at the university.

It’s unclear why Stewart failed to return home or where he was during the days after he was reported missing.