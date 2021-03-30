Beachgoers stumble upon body on sand in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man was pronounced dead by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue personnel shortly after he was found unconscious Tuesday morning by two beachgoers.

Fort Lauderdale Police Detective Ali Adamson confirmed that two people were walking along the beach around 6:30 a.m. when they spotted the victim lying on the shoreline at 3600 Galt Ocean Drive.

Fort Lauderdale police and fire rescue officials responded to the scene and the man was pronounced dead.

Adamson said no foul play is suspected.

The victim’s identity and cause of death have not yet been released.