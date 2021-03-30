Boaters rescued after vessel capsizes off Hugh Taylor Birch State Park

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities rescued a group of people Tuesday morning after their boat capsized near Hugh Taylor Birch State Park.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue boats responded to the emergency.

It’s unclear exactly how many people were on the boat, but Sky 10 was over the scene shortly after 11 a.m. as the victims were brought to the marina.

At least one person was taken away on a gurney by first responders.

Local 10 News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more details.