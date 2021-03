MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A crash on the MacArthur Causeway sent one person to the hospital.

According to Miami Beach police, a driver in a motorized three-wheeler struck four bicyclists on the sidewalk Monday afternoon.

One woman was rushed to Ruder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital with a head injury.

The westbound lanes of the causeway were shut down for several hours as officers investigated.

There has been no update provided on the injured woman’s health.