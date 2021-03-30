Family wants justice for pastor in coma after hit and run on MacArthur Causeway

Local pastor Now Aguilar in a medically induced coma after a hit and run crash on the MacArthur Causeway.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A family is demanding answers after a loved one was hit by a car while riding a bicycle on the MacArthur Causeway.

The victim is a beloved local pastor who remains hospitalized.

That man, Pastor Noe Aguilar, is in a medically induced coma.

He’s got a brain bleed.

His family is worried, and they need him to pull through.

Aguilar’s daughter, Giselle, is just 10 years old. She said she’s been praying every night

The father of two, who works three jobs, was leaving his job as a waiter Thursday night and riding his bike back home.

As he crossed the MacArthur Causeway, police said a car struck him and left.

No one had heard from Aguilar, who is also a co-pastor at the Pentecostal Church of God, so the family said they just started calling everyone.

The alleged driver was on the move, with police saying 31-year-old Katherine Colabella continued on to Continuum condominium.

Investigators said she left her car with a valet before heading up. Management noticed something was off and alerted police, who towed the car and left.

Colabella went to officers the next day to ask about her car. She told them she panicked and left and admitted to drinking.

The family’s attorney said they’re trying to find where Colabella was drinking, how much she drank and who may have seen her.