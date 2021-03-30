Guide to family-friendly Easter events in Miami-Dade and Broward

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Easter is this Sunday, April 4, and as the holiday may look and feel different this year due to COVID-19, there are still many events in South Florida for those looking to safely celebrate.
From drive-thru Easter egg hunts to photos with the Easter bunny, take a look at the Easter events happening across South Florida in 2021.
Miami-Dade County:
- Egg-Venture at Zoo Miami: Now through Sunday, April 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., guests can enjoy a virtual scavenger hunt at the park using an app on their mobile phones. While enjoying a stroll through the park, families can use clues to find 12 fun eggs hidden all throughout their walkways. Once finished, guests can redeem their prize of eight, treat-filled, eco-friendly eggs and purchase their very own “Springtastic Basket” filled with eggs, a souvenir cup, goodies, and more. Click here for more information. Egg-Venture is included with Zoo admission.
- Village Church Easter Extravaganza: On Saturday, April 3, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., enjoy a free Easter egg hunt, photos with the Easter Bunny, an Easter festival, children’s crafts, games, and more at the Village Church in Cutler Bay. Bring a basket to collect the eggs. There will be a concession stand and a petting zoo. Located at 8601 SW 199 Street, Cutler Bay, FL. For more information, click here.
- Miami Children’s Museum Virtual Easter Sunday Spring Fling: On Sunday, April 4, learn how to spice up your egg hunts with learning to keep the fun going throughout the day and check out a puppet performance of Beatrix Potter’s Peter Rabbit by our Theater Troupe. Visit Museum at Home or our social media channels (YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter) to participate.
- Bunny Photo Experience & Scavenger Hunt at Dadeland Mall: Dadeland Mall is offering a socially distanced Bunny Photo Experience now through April 3. The Easter Bunny and its helpers will be wearing masks, and guests will be required to wear them, as well. The photo experience starts at $20. Hours are 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. today through Wednesday, March 31. Organizers highly encourage that families make an appointment before arriving. Click here to make an appointment.
- Events at the Center Court at Southland Mall: Now through April 3, families can hop on over to get their photos taken with the Easter Bunny. Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Closed on Easter Sunday. Special pet photos with the Easter Bunny will be held on Thursday, April 1. The mall will also host a special Easter-themed mixed arts & crafts project for kids by Art & Juice Miami on Saturday, April 3, 1-3 p.m.
Broward County:
- Broward Church Easter Egg Hunt: On Saturday, April 3 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., guests can participate in Broward Church’s free Easter egg hunt for all ages. The event is located at 9191 Orange Drive in Davie. For more information and tickets, click here.
- Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Free Drive-Thru Easter Events April 2-4 in Boca Raton and Coconut Creek: In lieu of the annual Easter-Egg Hunt normally held, children of all ages can look forward to a drive-thru Easter egg hunt where gardening supplies and Easter eggs will be given to each car. This event is free and open to the public. Live music, short performances, and vignettes assembled by full-time missionaries serving in South Florida will also be enjoyed. This event will be held in two outdoor locations in nearby chapels on April 2-4 from 6-9 p.m.: The Boca Raton Chapel at 1530 W. Camino Real, (at the corner of Camino Real and Highway I-95) and at the Lyons Chapel in Coconut Creek at 3201 Lyons Road in Coconut Creek (at the corner of Lyons and Sample Road, southwest of Veterans Park).
- City of Plantation Drive-Thru Royal Easter Egg Hunt: Join the City of Plantation’s Parks & Recreation Department as they host a contactless Drive-Thru Royal Easter Egg Hunt event on Saturday, April 3, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Plantation City Hall, located at 400 NW 73rd Terrace, Plantation, FL 33317. This free event will give children the opportunity to spot hidden Easter eggs, wave hello to the Easter Bunny, and receive a goodie bag with toy-filled eggs. The event is for Plantation residents only. For more information, call (954) 452-2510.
- City of Pompano Beach Spring Fling Scavenger Egg Hunt: Now until April 4, The City of Pompano Beach Parks and Recreation Department invites everyone to a community-wide scavenger egg hunt. Attendees will be able to follow clues to find five giant, brightly-painted eggs located in five different parks throughout the City of Pompano Beach. Clues can be found on the Park and Recreation web page at https://parks.pompanobeachfl.gov and on the City’s Facebook Page. Solve the riddle, find all five eggs, take pictures with each egg, and post the gallery on the Parks and Recreation Facebook Page with your email. Three lucky participants will be selected at random to win a gift basket. This event is free and registration is not required. For more information, please call 954-786-4111 or visit the Parks and Recreation website at https://parks.pompanobeachfl.gov.