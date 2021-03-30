Guide to family-friendly Easter events in Miami-Dade and Broward

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Free Drive-Thru Easter Events April 2-4 in Boca Raton and Coconut Creek: In lieu of the annual Easter-Egg Hunt normally held, children of all ages can look forward to a drive-thru Easter egg hunt where gardening supplies and Easter eggs will be given to each car. This event is free and open to the public. Live music, short performances, and vignettes assembled by full-time missionaries serving in South Florida will also be enjoyed. This event will be held in two outdoor locations in nearby chapels on April 2-4 from 6-9 p.m.: The Boca Raton Chapel at 1530 W. Camino Real, (at the corner of Camino Real and Highway I-95) and at the Lyons Chapel in Coconut Creek at 3201 Lyons Road in Coconut Creek (at the corner of Lyons and Sample Road, southwest of Veterans Park).