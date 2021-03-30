Lime launches new electric scooters in Miami with helmets, more rules

MIAMI – Scooter-sharing giant Lime is back in Miami with new battery-powered two-wheelers.

Lilly Krauss, a Lime representative, said Lime’s new green and white electric scooters are much bigger. Some liked the smoother back break. They also offer helmets.

Miami commissioners suspended the electric rental scooter program in December saying underage riders were getting their hands on them. Users were piling on in pairs and parking and driving them in hazardous ways.

“Behavior is hard to manage,” Lisette Garcia said.

The city agreed to reinstate the sharing service in February, and now the scooters are back on the streets of Miami with new rules.

The city is not allowing as many scooters to be in service, and operators have to be 18 years old or older. The Lime-S also has a speed limit of about 14.8 mph.

Downloading the Lime app is no longer required. Lime is allowing riders to scan the scooter’s QR code to start a ride by using Apple Pay or Google Pay. Users still need a Lime app to find a scooter or make a reservation.