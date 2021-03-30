Victim advocate from Monroe County Sheriff’s Office fired after road rage arrest

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay fired a Middle Keys victim advocate Tuesday, immediately after the man was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol in connection with a road rage case.

“This was a serious case that fortunately didn’t end with the loss of life,” Ramsay said in a statement. “My policy is to be transparent about positive incidents as well as negative incidents involving the Sheriff’s Office. As always, it’s important that you hear it from me first.”

According to MCSO’s spokesman Adam Linhardt, Sever Hustad had been suspended without pay since the Feb. 22 incident, which involved the use of his Sheriff’s Office-owned vehicle.

Hustad faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and reckless driving with injury to a person or property.

FHP troopers arrested Hustad at his home in Homestead Tuesday morning. His bail has been set at $110,000.

Further details about the road rage incident were not released.

Linhardt said Hustad was hired by the Sheriff’s Office on April 6, 1999.