WATCH LIVE: Miami Beach residents sound off on spring break tensions

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The Miami-Dade County Community Relations Board is holding a “listening session” on Tuesday with Miami Beach residents regarding spring break tension in the city.

The meeting, being held at the Miami Beach Convention Center, is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and can be seen live at the top of this page.

Police struggled to control rowdy crowds of visitors in the early days of the spring break season, leading to weekend curfews and causeway closures.

On Friday, city residents held a “Take Back the City” protest to voice frustration with how spring break has disrupted their lives.

Scenes of police using pepper balls to break up gatherings of people disrupting traffic and jumping on cars made national headlines earlier this month.

Some Black community leaders have questioned if race is playing a role in the way police and city leaders have dealt with the crowds.

Officers and local leaders have said that they are policing bad behavior regardless of race or ethnicity. The city has, however, tweaked its strategy after struggling in its initial efforts to curb the lawbreaking.