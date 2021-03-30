Weston Town Center says kids 16 and under not welcome this weekend without an adult

WESTON, Fla. – Teenagers living in the Weston area will need a chaperone if they want to spend time at a popular outdoor mall with their friends.

Weston Town Center will implement a “No Trespassing Notice” starting this Friday. Children under the age of 16 will not be able to visit unless an adult is supervising them.

Dear Weston Residents, Due to circumstances beyond our control, beginning this Friday, April 2nd, the Weston Town... Posted by Weston Town Center on Monday, March 29, 2021

Weston Town Center is a popular shopping area with several restaurants, ice cream shops and cafes where teenagers tend to frequent on Friday and Saturday night.

The shopping area’s management says it is implementing these new rules to maintain a family environment.