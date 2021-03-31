11-year-old in good condition after blacking out while diving in Florida Keys

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – An 11-year-old boy from Rochester, Minnesota, was airlifted to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Tuesday morning following an incident while diving at Looe Key Reef.

Authorities confirmed Wednesday that the boy is in good condition.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, the boy was diving in 20 feet of water with his family and a dive master with a commercial dive boat out of Captain Hook’s Marina and Dive Center.

Linhardt said the group was in the water for about 35 minutes before everyone surfaced shortly after 10:45 a.m.

He said the boy, however, blacked out and began convulsing.

The boy is now stable at the hospital and is expected to recover.