Check before you BOGO: Sabra ‘Classic Hummus’ recall

Sabra Dipping Co. recalled 30,000 cases of hummus due to possible contamination with listeria, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. The nationwide recall is voluntary. So far, no illnesses caused by the hummus have been reported.

Before you add hummus to your Easter charcuterie board this weekend, make sure it is not part of a recall.

Sabra dipping company is recalling certain 10 oz. containers of its Classic Hummus, distributed in the state of Florida.

According to the recall, 2,100 cases of the Classic Hummus (Product ID: 300067) produced between Friday, Feb. 10, with a “best before” date of April 26 are affected.

Consumers can find the time stamp and “best before” date at the top of each package.

For more information about how to be reimbursed if you purchased this product, visit Sabra’s website.