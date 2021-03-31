Graffiti bandit targeting Hollywood business not deterred by security cameras

Surveillance video captures a man spray painting graffiti on the outside of a Hollywood business.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A South Florida business has been tagged with graffiti numerous times and the culprits have been caught on camera.

It’s happening at Elegant Beauty Supplies in Hollywood.

The latest incident happened at 4 a.m. and it was the third time surveillance cameras captured the person vandalizing the building.

“It happens within a matter of minutes,” said Jessica Mobassaleh with Elegant Beauty Supplies. “He thinks about I guess what he’s going to do.”

The business is located along I-95, on the southbound side of the highway along the exit ramp to Pembroke Road.

The space between the highway and the building is tight, but the newly installed cameras are hard to miss.

“You can very clearly see his face,” Mobassaleh said. “He does know the camera is there. They’re very visible. He just doesn’t care.”

The pandemic has already been tough on their business as sales are down, and they’re doing everything to stay afloat.

“In order to cover what he does, we have to paint, and it’s about $3500 every time he does it,” Mobassaleh said.

Neighboring buildings have also been targeted by graffiti ‘artists’.