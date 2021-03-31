Police: Man detained after following girls on their way to middle school

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man was taken into custody Wednesday morning after police said he was following young girls who were on their way to William Dandy Middle School in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale police Detective Ali Adamson said officers responded to the area of 2400 NW 26th St. and attempted to speak with the man, but he fled from officers.

Police located the man a short time later in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and Oakland Forest Drive and took him into custody.

It’s unclear whether he will face charges.

Adamson said the investigation is ongoing.