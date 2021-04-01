Driver injured when SUV crashes into Caribbean restaurant

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – One person was injured Thursday morning when an SUV crashed into a Caribbean restaurant in Miami Gardens.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, a call came in just after 9 a.m. of a traffic accident involving a vehicle into a building at the L.C. Roti Shop at 19545 Northwest Second Ave. The driver was transported to the hospital after the person drove the vehicle through the front glass window of the restaurant. It is unclear what caused the accident.

Debris left behind showed the bumper of the SUV and a cement column pushed over.

The condition of the driver is currently unknown. An employee at the shop told Local 10 News that no one inside the restaurant was injured.

City of Miami Gardens police are investigating the incident.