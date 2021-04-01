Judge tells preacher accused of sexual abuse to stay away from children, even his own

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Deerfield Beach preacher remains in jail and had not posted bond as of Thursday late afternoon. But even if he does, a judge told Junior Augustin that he is not allowed around any children, even his own.

According to arrest forms, the 35-year-old preacher began abusing a 16-year-old girl. Her sister said Augustin was also his Goddaughter.

She said that it was something she would have never expected. “We looked up to him, trusted him.”

The girl’s sister said that the teen was helping the family because one of Augustin’s eight children was in the hospital and that his wife was not home.

The family noticed that the girl had started to act differently, so they approached her, and when they checked her phone, they found sexually explicit texts, nude images and videos like one showing Augustin blowing kisses.

Ad

They confronted him. The girl’s sister said, “He told us like, ‘yes, it happened, it happened once,’ and he explained it was that she came onto him.”

The arrest form stated that the girl told police that she and Augustin had sexual intercourse twice.

They didn’t believe him, so they went to the police and days later he was arrested.

Judge Tabitha Blackmon said: “The allegations are very disturbing to the court. Based on these allegations the court finds that he is a danger to children, even his own children.”

Augustin faces charges of sexual battery and lewd and lascivious acts. He is being held on a $100,000 bond and remains behind bars.