InterContinental Miami lights up blue for Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month

InterContinental Miami goes blue for Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month

DOWNTOWN MIAMI, Fla. – In honor and celebration of Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month, InterContinental Miami hotel hosted a lighting ceremony, April 1, in which the 34-story building gleamed blue and lit up Downtown Miami’s iconic skyline.

The intimate outdoor ceremony benefited the Arts for Autism Foundation, a local organization that provides free Spectrum Dance Therapy to children with autism to encourage self-expression through dance and music.

Blue Roar at Toro Toro (Courtesy of Toro Toro)

In honor of the symbolic blue that represents Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month, Toro Toro, the Pan-Latin steakhouse located on the lobby level of the hotel, will feature a special cocktail the entire month, the Blue Roar.

The cocktail consists of Tito’s Handmade Vodka, blue curacao, limoncello, simple syrup, and lime juice. A portion of proceeds from the month’s sales of the drink will benefit the Arts for Autism Foundation.

For more information about the Arts for Autism Foundation, click here.