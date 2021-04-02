InterContinental Miami lights up blue for Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month

DOWNTOWN MIAMI, Fla. – In honor and celebration of Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month, InterContinental Miami hotel hosted a lighting ceremony, April 1, in which the 34-story building gleamed blue and lit up Downtown Miami’s iconic skyline.
The intimate outdoor ceremony benefited the Arts for Autism Foundation, a local organization that provides free Spectrum Dance Therapy to children with autism to encourage self-expression through dance and music.
In honor of the symbolic blue that represents Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month, Toro Toro, the Pan-Latin steakhouse located on the lobby level of the hotel, will feature a special cocktail the entire month, the Blue Roar.
The cocktail consists of Tito’s Handmade Vodka, blue curacao, limoncello, simple syrup, and lime juice. A portion of proceeds from the month’s sales of the drink will benefit the Arts for Autism Foundation.
