Check the list: 4 pop-up sites will give J&J COVID vaccine Saturday

MIAMI, Fla. – The Florida Department of Emergency Management announced that there will be four federally supported pop-up sites Saturday, April 3, distributing the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 one-dose vaccine.

Each site has 400 vaccines, so officials warn that the sites may close before the listed time.

9 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Assembly of God, 1101 Northwest 33rd St., Pompano Beach.

9 a.m. to 7 p.m.: University Shopping Center,1615 Southwest 107th Ave, Miami

9 a.m. to 7 p.m.: 14800 Ludlam Rd, Miami Lakes

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Greater Love Church, 18200 Northwest 22nd Ave., Miami Gardens