Motorcyclists hospitalized after crash in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people who had been riding on motorcycles were injured after a crash early Saturday afternoon.

It happened near the intersection of Southwest 192nd Street and 187th Avenue just after 12 p.m.

According to Miami-Dade police, three motorcyclists were traveling eastbound as a caravan when one of them lost control and veered into oncoming traffic.

That motorcyclist was struck by another vehicle that had been traveling westbound, police said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported two of the motorcyclists to an area hospital, according to authorities.