Vaccination sites preparing as eligibility age in Florida drops to 18 on Monday

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The vaccine rollout continues in South Florida, but site locations and availability can change from one day to the next.

Some local sites will be shutting down on Sunday, while others will be switching their supply early next week.

That all happening as locations are preparing for another drop in eligibility age.

Officials are urging anyone 40 and who wants to get vaccinated to do it before the changes on Monday.

Those changes are that anyone 18 and older in Florida will be eligible for vaccination. Some sites, like the one at Hard Rock Stadium, will allow anyone 16 and older.

Sites that are open on Sunday include Hard Rock stadium, which is appointment only, and Miami-Dade College, where no appointment is necessary.

Two other sites, Allen Park and Miami Springs Community Center, where they’re only administering second doses, will be open Sunday as well.

“We’re anticipating a very busy week with the new criteria,” said FEMA spokesperson Mike Jachels, who added that those ages 16 and 17 can get vaccinated at the Miami-Dade College North site only on Monday.

Ad

Beginning Tuesday at Miami Dade College North Campus, 3,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered.

There will no longer be Pfizer first doses there, though they will continue the second doses for the people who already received their first shot.

Any minors getting a vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian throughout the entire process, and also bring a legal document, like a birth certificate, that proves the connection to that guardian.

A Florida ID is all required, as is a consent form, which is available on site.