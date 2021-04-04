Boyfriend of missing woman from California says she disappeared while they were at Bayside Marketplace

MIAMI – Officials are searching for a woman who has been missing for several days.

23-year-old Angela Morrisey was visiting South Florida from California with her boyfriend, 23-year-old Amir El-Badry.

He told Local 10 News that she is also the mother of his two children and has never gone this long without contacting him or his mother.

The couple was last together at Bayside Market Place in Downtown Miami.

“I love you very much and I just want you to be safe,” El-Badry said. “I just want her to come home.”

He told Local 10 that he and his girlfriend arrived from Sacramento last Friday.

“I really came out here because I wanted a romantic setting, because I was going to propose to her,” El-Badry said.

According to Ek-Badry, on Sunday the two went to Bayside and as they waited to board a tour boat, just after 8 p.m. he said Angela disappeared.

“We were in line for the boat and she went to go use the restroom and I just didn’t see her after that,” he said.

It has been nearly a week and detectives continue their search for Angela, with their last clue coming from a hotel in Hialeah where Amir said his credit card was last used, and where he has since placed missing person flyers.

Angela’s mother is also worried for her daughter’s safety as she works to learn the truth about what led up to her daughters disappearance.

“The situation of what they were told was a little bit different than what he told me,” said Darnella Melancon. “What is the truth? What really happened?”

She had a message to her daughter, who Darnella said has never gone this long without speaking to her.

“We love you,” she said. “We are concerned. Please call, text, do something to let us know you are okay.”

Angela is described as 5-foot-5, 145 pounds and Native American, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.