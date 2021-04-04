Naval mine washes ashore in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. – A naval mine washed ashore in Broward County where many people usually go to relax on the beach.

An investigation is currently underway, and a response team was activated.

This all happened on the beach in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea at Pine Avenue.

A section of the beach was taped off by the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Naval mines are used in the ocean as an explosive drive to damage surface shifts or submarines.

It appeared that the word “inert” was written on the mine, which mean it could be a ‘dummy’ mine used in training, but that doesn’t rule out that it could be active.

Military members came out to the beach to examine the mine, and a BSO bomb squad was also called out to look at it.