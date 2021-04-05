Local News

Man shot in Fort Lauderdale, police working active scene

David Selig
, Digital Executive Producer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are investigating a shooting that left one man with serious injuries Monday afternoon.

It happened in the 800 block of Northwest 10th Terrace, investigators say.

“One adult male victim has been transported with serious injuries,” Fort Lauderdale police wrote on Twitter. “This is an active scene as we continue our investigation.”

This is a developing news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.

