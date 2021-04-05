Man shot in Fort Lauderdale, police working active scene

Fort Lauderdale police were investigating a shooting Monday in the 800 block of Northwest 10th Terrace.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are investigating a shooting that left one man with serious injuries Monday afternoon.

It happened in the 800 block of Northwest 10th Terrace, investigators say.

“One adult male victim has been transported with serious injuries,” Fort Lauderdale police wrote on Twitter. “This is an active scene as we continue our investigation.”

#MediaAlert - A shooting just occurred in the 800 block of NW 10th Terrace. One adult male victim has been transported with serious injuries. This is an active scene as we continue our investigation.



Media should stage on the northside of NW 9th Street and NW 10th Terrace. pic.twitter.com/mv34P4Tg3b — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) April 5, 2021

This is a developing news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.

Click here to get breaking news updates sent straight to your email inbox.