Officials fear second breach in Central Florida environmental disaster could lead to catastrophic flood

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. – The water emergency in Sarasota continues after a leak in the liner of a reservoir caused a partial breach of a containment wall.

More than 30 million gallons of wastewater have been pumped out in an effort to prevent a catastrophic flood, but now there are fears of a second breach.

It has become a race against time as workers hope to ensure that the containment wall doesn’t collapse. If it does, hundreds of homes, marine life and businesses recovering from the pandemic could be at risk.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in Manatee County after the reservoir, which holds over 300 million gallons of wastewater, is said to be on the brink of collapse.

“What we’re looking at now is trying to prevent and respond to, if need be, a real catastrophic flood situation,” DeSantis said.

The Army Corps of Engineers along with the Department of Environmental Protection has been on scene at the reservoir, keeping a close eye on the dangerous threat.

Ad

On Monday, officials announced a second potential leak has been discovered.

“I am concerned about the threats to public safety homes as well as businesses,” said Florits state Rep. Vern Buchanan.

The goal is to drain over 30 million gallons of water each day in hopes that less water in the reservoir will make it less likely to collapse.

Because the wastewater contains polluted saltwater, storm runoff, and fertilizer byproduct, around 300 inmates at the Manatee County Jail were evacuated to an undisclosed location.

Meanwhile, calls are growing for the ongoing crisis to be addressed sooner than later.

“I want the best and the brightest on the ground,” said Rep. Buchanan.