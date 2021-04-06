Millions of taxpayers may be owed refunds, here’s how you can claim your cash

Floridians, take a look through your paperwork. Time is running out to claim your tax refund for 2017.

On Monday, the Internal Revenue Service posted information about how to receive unclaimed tax refunds on its official website.

“There’s only a three-year window to claim these refunds, and the window closes on May 17,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig.

The IRS has said more than 89,000 residents of the Sunshine State may be owed a 2017 refund, with a median return of $870.

Officials say refunds in the amount of about $1.3 billion are due to people across the United States.

“We want to help people get these refunds, but they will need to quickly file a 2017 tax return,” said Rettig.

Anyone who needs a 2017 income tax refund form can visit this link.