Miramar trucker accused of traveling to Georgia to have sex with minor

MIRAMAR, Fla. – An over-the-road truck driver from Miramar was arrested Sunday on accusations that he communicated with a minor on Instagram and traveled to Georgia to have sex with her, authorities said.

Wigberto Berrios, 39, faces charges of sexual exploitation of children, enticing a child for indecent purposes and child molestation.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the victim’s mother contacted them and provided her daughter’s cellphone to investigators.

Deputies said Berrios, also known as “Berto,” sent pictures of child molestation acts to the victim and begged her to meet up with him as he was traveling through Tallapoosa on Easter Sunday.

Authorities said Berrios asked the victim to meet him at a Dairy Queen, so they could have sex and promised her that he would eventually marry her and that they would have children one day, but that this would be a way for them to get to know each other.

Ad

Authorities said Berrios was taken into custody Sunday in Tallapoosa after he stepped out of his truck, believing he would be meeting up with the girl.

Detectives believe Berrios may have targeted other minors throughout the country and have been in contact with the Miramar Police Department.

Authorities said Berrios’ phone was placed into evidence and they believe it might yield more victims.

Anyone who was contacted by Berrios and could be a victim is asked to call Deputy Courtney Short at 770-830-5916 or email the deputy at cshort@carrollsheriff.com.